The iPhone 8 may come with a 3D sensing front camera using a dedicated infrared transmitter and receiver, as per a KGI Securities report.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is famous for his Apple predictions, has said the upgraded camera system will be made by PrimeSense algorithms, which Apple acquired in 2013. The front-facing camera is expected to combine depth information with 2D images for facial recognition or iris recognition and 3D selfies.

The iPhone 8's chances of having an iris-based facial recognition system have been rumoured for a while now. The front camera incorporating the sensor to identify a user's facial credentials seems quite possible.

The latest report is also in line with earlier rumours of Apple dropping Touch ID on the 2017 iPhone and instead focusing on either 3D facial recognition or iris scanning as the device's main security feature.

The front camera on the iPhone 8 can also be used for gaming scenarios. For instance, it can be used to replace an in-game character's head or face with that of the user and the 3D selfies can used for augmented reality-based games. While a 3D sensor is only expected for the front camera, Kuo says Apple will eventually employ the tech on the rear module as well.

The iPhone 8 is slated to be a big affair for Apple as the company will mark the iPhone's 10th anniversary.

.