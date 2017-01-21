A self-professed Satanist who raped a 19-year-old woman in his Islington flat was jailed for nine years.

Pedro Evangelou subjected his victim to a "prolonged and harrowing" sexual assault" after barring the way out with a plank of wood to stop her from leaving the Islington flat in north London.

The 19-year-old eventually escaped out of a window and mouthed "phone police" and "help" to a member of the public.

After escaping, she ran out into the street and was "visibly shaking and upset".

Evangelou met the woman at the Slimelight club night in Angel, north London on 4 June 2016.

He took her back to his flat in Pembroke Street, Islington, on his Harley Davidson bike at 6am the next day, and then sexually assaulted her.

He was arrested by police officers at his flat. Evangelou claimed that the sexual assault was consensual, but he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in November.

He was sentenced on 20 January to nine years for rape and one year in prison for sexual assault, which will run concurrently.

The 42-year-old convicted rapist described himself as a Luciferian, according to Sky News. Evangelou has occult tattoos and wears a pendant of a human tooth.

Luciferianism is a belief system that reveres Lucifer as a liberator, guiding spirit or symbol of enlightenment, rather than Christianity's depiction of the figure as the Devil.

Detective Constable Stuart Douglas said: "The victim in this case was subjected to a prolonged and harrowing sexual assault.

"Her distress was obvious to those members of the public who saw her as she was able to flee the suspect's home address."

Detective Inspector Neil Rawlinson said: "I'd like to reassure the public that assaults like this are rare but when they do occur, we stop at nothing to bring the offenders to justice.

"I would encourage anyone who has been assaulted by Evangelou or anyone else to contact the police in the knowledge that they will be listened to and not judged."