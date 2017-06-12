A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has struck Turkey, according to the Kandilli Observatory and the Earthquake Research Institute.

It is also reported that the earthquake hit the Aegean Sea and affected Istanbul, the surrounding provinces including Izmir and some nearby Greek islands.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority have said that the epicentre is in the Karaburun region.

A series smaller aftershocks have followed the main quake ranging from 3.9 to 4.9 on the Richter scale.

Turkey sits close to the African and Arabian tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

In 1999, more than 17,000 people were killed when a 7.6 magnitude quake hit the town of Izmit.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

