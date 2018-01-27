January Jones is not shying away from answering questions about the downside of being a single mother. The 40-year-old actress spoke to Violet Grey Magazine about the perils of dating with children.

She admitted, "It limits your sex life, for sure. Because you can't bring someone home when your kid's coming into the room."

"Honestly, my son turns up in the middle of the night and asks for a massage, and then I fall asleep. I imagine that's what marriage is like?" she asked.

The Mad Men alum gave birth to her son, Xander Dane Jones, on September 13, 2011, and has raised him single-handedly.

The Emmy winning actress— who is rumoured to be dating The Bachelor's Nick Viall — also candidly talked about how often one should have sex

"Sex, what's that? As my mom always said, sex is a gauge of your relationship, so if you have a good relationship you should be having sex regularly. Even if you're angry or you've been together for a million and five years. You have to force yourself to have that physical connection," Jones told the outlet.

The 40-year-old also shared details about filming sex scenes in X-Men. "You have 200 people behind the camera. You can fake chemistry pretty easily—it's called acting [laughs]. Those scenes are just never that fun. Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy pushed me up against a bed in my underwear for X-Men, and that was pretty great. I was like, "I can handle this. Can I have another take?" she recalled.

The Last Man on Earth actress, who was previously linked to director Noah Miller, Jason Sudeikis, Ashton Kutcher and Josh Groban, revealed that it is important to be comfortable with your sexuality.

Jones explained to the outlet, "I don't know about men, but for women I think that comes with age—knowing and loving yourself. When I was younger, I wouldn't ask for things I knew I wanted because I was insecure. And everybody's different, so guys don't know what's going to work. But hopefully, now I'm more comfortable with my body and my sexuality."