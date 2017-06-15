The controversy surrounding the pool incident during the filming of Bachelor In Paradise in Mexico refuses to die down. Corinne Olympios, who was involved in the scene, claims she is seeking justice for what she calls her "worst nightmare". The other party involved, DeMario Jackson, has also claimed he would take legal help to clear his name after his "character has been assassinated".

Meanwhile, a friend of the 30-year-old executive recruiter has defended Jackson and claimed Olympios put her crotch on his face during the highly sexual encounter. "It all started at the bar where DeMario was hanging out. Corrine went up to him, they started talking and then she hopped into his arms and started making out with him. She then grabbed his hand and said, 'let's go to the pool,'" the friend told Daily Mail on the condition of anonymity.

In her statements, the 24-year-old online business owner has claimed that she was too drunk to consent and have "very little memory" of the incident.

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production," she said in an official statement.

The former Bachelor contestant has also hired a team of professionals to seek justice. "As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

However, DeMario's friend has alleged that Corinne was not completely drunk. "This whole thing about Corrine being limp and sliding underwater is b******t. She was not blackout drunk," the anonymous friend added.

"Corrine came right above him and puts her p***y right in his face and he starts going down on her. There's a cameraman right there. Nobody is saying anything. It was like a porn scene," the unnamed pal of the former Bachelorette contestant claimed.

DeMario has, meanwhile, broken his silence on the topic and said his character has been assassinated. "It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws," he said in a statement to E! News.

The filming for the fourth season of ABC's controversial dating reality show was suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct on the sets. The production company, Warner Bros, issued a brief statement that the matter is being investigated. All contestants have been flown back to Houston from the filming location in Mexico.