It has been a month since Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced their decision to end their eight-year marriage (and 13-year relationship). Despite the two being seen working on their respective projects and attending events, it looks like the singer may be having a tougher time dealing with the split.

In a preview of her 26 October interview with Wendy Williams, Fergie breaks down while talking about her relationship with Duhamel.

"It wasn't my plan. I wanted to stay married forever," the 42 year old said. "I love Josh, he's the father of my child... You're making me cry," the Glamorous hitmaker added, referring to their four-year-old son Axl Jack.

"We forever have that project together and we're doing the best we can.

"I think that the most inspiring thing is that you can have a beautiful thing like a child together and be great friends even if you're not a romantic couple anymore," she continued.

Fergie and Duhamel released a joint statement in September announcing their decision to separate, but according to Williams, the split took place much earlier. The host revealed that they were living separate lives since February but wanted to take time before making the news public.

The former Black Eyed Peas member has been keeping busy these days, promoting her latest album Double Dutchess which released on 22 September. On 19 October she made a public appearance in Manhattan for the launch of a female-first dating app, during which she not only performed her best hits, but also showed off some exciting dance moves.

Dressed in a sleek red suit and see-through mesh vest, the singer treated guests to Fergalicious, London Bridge, the BEP hit I Gotta Feeling and some tracks from her new album. As if her singing abilities were not enough, Fergie even performed a split during the gig, while the women around cheered her on.