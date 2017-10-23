John Stamos and his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh are big fans of the Disney universe. So when the Full House actor planned to pop the big question, he did it at Disneyland. Stamos even made the news public with a similarly-themed post on Instagram.

The 54-year-old shared an illustration of the couple embracing each other in front of Cinderella's castle at the amusement park, with fireworks lighting up the sky behind.

"I asked... she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after," he captioned the image.

Stamos and McHugh, 31, started dating in early 2016 and have made their love of Disney pretty public with numerous trips to Disneyland and photos on Instagram.

A few days before proposing, the ER alum hinted that he had marriage on his mind during an interview with Ryan Seacrest. "Place your bets – who gets married first on this planet, John or me?" Seacrest asked on his radio show.

"I'm dating and I'm very much in love," Stamos replied. "You get to this point, and time goes by so damn fast. Who wants to live alone?"

Aside from modelling, McHugh works as an actress and has appeared in The Vampire Diaries and in Switched At Birth. She shared screen time with Stamos for a 2011 episode of Law & Order: SVU. More recently, she made her big screen debut in Will Smith's I Am Legend.

Stamos was previously married to Rebecca Romijn after meeting her at a Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1994. They got married in 1998, but divorced in 2005.