Harry Styles may have reason to write his own post using the #MeToo hashtag after he was groped by a fan at a recent concert. The singer was on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in California for the We Can Survive show, when a member of the audience allegedly touched him inappropriately.

The incident took place while Styles was performing his song Kiwi and a fellow concert-goer managed to get it all on video. Despite the flurry of fans' hands stretching out to touch the singer, one person looks like they intentionally targeted his groin.

The 23 year old is then seen brushing off the hands before stepping back to continue his performance. IBTimes UK has contacted Style's team to get an input and is awaiting a response. While the Dunkirk star has not mentioned anything about the incident, his fans were up in arms about the incident and kicked off the #RespectHarry campaign on Twitter.

Many people pointed out that the groper's actions constituted sexual assault and that it was absolutely "disgusting".

A Tumbler user with the username Louispeanut explained in a post what happened at the event. "You can tell it freaked him out a little because as he continued performing, he avoided the section that fan was standing in," she wrote. "So disgusting, and I feel awful he had that happen to him and basically just had to sit there and take it quietly because he can't just stop the show and tell them to f**k off."