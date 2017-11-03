Reality TV star Ferne McCann has welcomed a baby girl, a week earlier than expected.

Posting a photo of her daughter's hand, the first-time mother shared her happy news with fans on her Instagram page

"Welcome to the world my darling. Didn't expect to see you a week early. I'm so in love & bursting with pride. It's a girl."

The 27-year-old has not yet decided on a name for the baby. Earlier she told OK! Magazine she was considering two possible names for a girl.

"I had a girl's name but I've just thought of another one I like so, if it's a girl, I'm going to see what the baby looks like and then decide between the two," she said.

The baby's father and Ferne's ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, 25, is currently standing trial over an acid attack at a London nightclub in April.

Ferne's fans and former co-stars from TOWIE and I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! have been sending the new mother messages of congratulations on social media as the news of her baby's arrival was quickly trending.

Gemma Collins tweeted, "So emotional right now congratulations @fernemccann on your beautiful little girl."