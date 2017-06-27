Computer systems across the world are reportedly being hit by a widespread ransomware attack, with victims spanning Russia, Ukraine, Spain, France, UK and India. The strain of malware appears to be Petya, which locks down system files and demands money for their return.

"Russia, Ukraine, Spain, France - confirmed reports about #Petya ransomware outbreak. Good morning, America," tweeted Aleks Gostev, Chief Security Expert at Kaspersky Labs on 27 June. Media reports indicate the attacks have impacted large businesses, banks and airports.

"If you see this text then your files are no longer accessible because they have been encrypted. Perhaps you are busy looking to recover your files but don't waste your time," the ransom reads.

It demands a total of $300 worth of Bitcoin to be sent directly to the hackers.

Tass, Russia's primary state news outlet, reported the country's top oil producer – Rosneft – reported suffering a "powerful hacker attack" on its servers.

"The hacker attack could have led to serious consequences, but thanks to switching to the reserve management system neither oil production nor oil treatment have been halted," one official said.

Costin Raiu, another Kaspersky Lab cyber expert tweeted Petya appeared to be "spreading worldwide" with a "large number of countries affected."

Many major banks have reportedly been attacked, however it remains unclear if any incidents are indeed targeted. In May, another worldwide outbreak caused by a ransomware called 'WannaCry" impacted more than 250,000 machines in 150 countries but was not specifically targeted.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has released a statement confirming it was hit.

"The National Bank of Ukraine has warned banks and other financial market participants about an external hacker attack on the websites of some Ukrainian banks, as well as commercial and public enterprises, which was carried out today," it said on 27 June.

"As a result of these cyberattacks, banks experience difficulty in servicing customers and performing banking operations. All the financial market participants have taken steps to tighten security measures to counteract these hacker attacks.

"The NBU is confident that the banking infrastructure is securely protected from cyberattacks and any attempts to perform hacker attacks will be efficiently warded off."

Financial institutions in the region - Sberbank, Ukrsotsbank, Ukrgasbank, OTP Bank and PrivatBank – were also infected, reports indicate. Maersk, a Danish logistics firm, tweeted: "IT systems are down across multiple sites and business units. We are currently assessing the situation."

RT, another Russian state news outlet, reveals airports in Ukraine were also now at risk.

In an embedded Facebook post, Ukraine's International Boryspil airport in Kiev wrote: "Dear passengers! The official airport website and the board with the flight schedule DO NOT WORK!

"The actual information on the time of departure you can read only on the scoreboard in the departure zone in terminal D!" continued Pavel Ryabikin, deputy head of the Ukraine's Ministry of Transport and Communications.

"Before departure to the airport, check the flight details with your airline or travel agent. We apologise and ask to be tolerant!"

Security experts found the previous global outbreak last month was super powered by two leaked National Security Agency (NSA) exploits – and speculation is now rising the new variant has taken a similar approach. It remains too early for a full analysis to have taken place.

Matthieu Suiche, a security researcher at UAE-based Comae Technologies, said initial analysis indicated that Eternal Blue, a known NSA exploit, was involved in the infection. "This smells like ETERNALBLUE/DOUBLEPULSAR all over again," he tweeted.

The exploits in question were previously leaked by a mysterious group known as Shadow Brokers.

John Miller, senior analyst at cybersecurity firm FireEye said: "We are looking into the ransomware activity that has reportedly disrupted organisations in Ukraine and elsewhere.

"At this point, we are investigating whether the activity constitutes a significantly novel threat or an extension of known issues, as widespread ransomware campaigns are a regular occurrence at this time. Victims are reporting that a variant of the Petya ransomware is responsible; Petya is a well-understood ransomware type that we have reported on since 2016."

According to FireEye, Petya is ransomware family that is "atypical in that the malware does not encrypt individual files on victims' systems, but instead overwrites the master boot record (MBR) and encrypts the master file table (MFT)."

The malware reportedly "contains a dropper, custom boot loader, and a small Windows kernel that executes additional encryption routines," it added.

IBTimes UK previously released a guide on how to remove the Petya ransomware. However, if confirmed the latest strain was developed with US cyberweapon code, this may be outdated. At the time of writing, the hackers' Bitcoin wallet was receiving payments.

This is a developing story