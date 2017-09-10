After going through some tumultuous times – discovering Kieran Hayler's secret affair with the family nanny and mother Amy's terminal illness – Katie Price is scared that she might soon suffer a breakdown.

In order to maintain her sanity in this time of heartbreak and emotional suffering, the 39-year-old has even sought doctor's help, yet she is worried about what follows next. And according to Price, the worst part is not having her husband by her side as she goes through the turbulent circumstances.

"My husband should be the one comforting me but he's f****d me over," furious at Hayler for bedding their 40-year-old domestic help, Price opened up to The Sun. She further revealed that "aside from my immediate family there are only a few people who I genuinely trust."

Earlier in August, Price lashed out at her former stripper husband in an explosive interview, detailing accounts of Hayler's dalliance with the nanny, Nikki Brown.

Just before the blast, the mother-of-five even had to endure a heartbreaking miscarriage, which she later blamed on the stress on being cheated for a third time.

The saga of unfortunate events, however, didn't stop here, as the Loose Women star's doting mother was diagnosed with a progressive lung disease called Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

"I feel like I am in shock and I don't know what I am doing, what I am feeling. This isn't a normal situation. To go through so much in such a short time is stressful," Price told the publication, explaining that she is sacred with the turn of events.

"I worry I will wake up and have some kind of breakdown, that it will all become too much," the English model said, adding, "I am hurting. I am only human. My friends think I should talk to somebody but I'm just working and being a good mum, doing things that keep me sane, keep me happy."

However, despite everything, Price - who has struggled with depression in the past - reveals she is trying to remain upbeat.

"I don't want to sit in a corner and be depressed, to wallow. I am trying to be upbeat and happy. Bad luck comes in threes, doesn't it? Surely that's me done," the model quipped.