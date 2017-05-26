Manchester United are reportedly ready to part ways with David De Gea, but only if Real Madrid sweeten the deal by including Alvaro Morata. Marca claims AC Milan, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are all tracking the Spanish striker, but Jose Mourinho could seize upon Los Blancos' interest in his goalkeeper to capture the former Juventus star.

Los Blancos have long been linked with a move for De Gea, with Zinedine Zidane earmarking the signing of a world-class keeper to replace Keylor Navas as a priority for the 2017-18 campaign.

Real Madrid were famously minutes away from signing De Gea in the summer of 2015, and last month Marca reported the La Liga giants had agreed personal terms with the Manchester United number one ahead of a future move.

However, the Spanish publication added that Los Blancos still had to reach an agreement with United. Morata's name has now been mentioned as part of negotiations between the two clubs.

Marca says Mourinho values Morata at €50m (£43.6m, $56.1m) and believes that the striker fits his plans better than James Rodriguez.

The Spanish publication claims Mourinho has slapped a €75m price tag on De Gea, but would drop the price of the keeper to €25m if Morata makes a move to Old Trafford as part of the deal.

Mourinho quiere a Morata en la operaciÃ³n De Gea. De ser asÃ­, este serÃ­a el precio del portero ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/2CG4eaIJ9i pic.twitter.com/xPZGG4UYOo — MARCA (@marca) 26 de mayo de 2017

Mourinho's demands are unsurprising as previous reports claimed Morata was on his list of potential targets to bolster the United attack ahead of next season.

The former Real Madrid boss handed Morata his debut with Los Blancos at the age of 18 back in 2010 and Cadena Ser recently claimed that he had personally called the striker to discuss a reunion at Old Trafford.

Antonio Conte tried to lure him to Chelsea last summer and he has again been linked with the Spaniard in recent weeks. However, Marca understands that Morata is only a back-up option if the Blues fail to get their top target, Romelu Lukaku.

Another more likely bump in the road for United is that Morata is more likely to return to the Serie A to play for Milan.