Manchester United will have to rethink their plans if they wish to sign a fourth player this summer with Ivan Perisic now determined to stay at Inter Milan.

Perisic, 28, has been Jose Mourinho's preferred option to strengthen his attack throughout the summer with the United boss still keen to add one more player to his squad following the signings of Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic.

The Premier League side have been frustrated in their attempts to sign the Croatia international however with Inter refusing to listen to any offers that fall below their £48m valuation of the player.

Perisic himself was at one point open to a move to Old Trafford, but Nerazzurri manager Luciano Spalletti insists the player is now fully committed to remaining at the club.

"Perisic is determined to stay," Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia. "There was a moment [when he considering leaving] but then he spoke like a footballer who is interested in doing the right thing for his professionalism and drew a conclusion."

Spalletti had previously admitted the player would be sold if a "certain kind of offer" were to come in and if the club were able to promise a replacement would be bought to fill the void.

But with Perisic impressing during pre-season the Inter boss grew more determined to keep the player at the San Siro, insisting at the end of July he would "strongly oppose" any deal.

United's attack showed no signs of faltering as they crushed West Ham United in their opening match of the new Premier League season on Sunday with Anthony Martial – once touted as a possible makeweight in a deal for Perisic – coming off the bench to score playing off the left of attack.

But Mourinho has been keen on bringing in a more orthodox wide option. When discussing transfers in July, he commented: "Another one an attacking player, especially that can play through the wings to give me more attacking options but I never speak about players that belong to other teams."