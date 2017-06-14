Swedish international Victor Lindelof will arrive at Manchester United's Carrington training base to undergo his medical on Wednesday (14 June).

The Red Devils have agreed a fee with Benfica for the transfer of the centre-back. In addition to this, the 20-time English champions are yet to agree personal terms with the player and his move is subject to him getting his international and medical clearance.

According to the Daily Mail, Lindelof will fly to England after Sweden's international friendly fixture against Norway. The match in Oslo ended in a 1-1 draw and the defender was an unused substitute as a precautionary measure.

It has still not been decided when the Red Devils will unveil the player. It could be either on Wednesday or Thursday, depending on how long the physical tests take during his medical with the Premier League giants.

Lindelof has long been a target for United manager Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician was keen on landing the player in the January transfer window. However, the deal did not take shape and he continued at Benfica.

United's decision to go ahead with the Swedish central defender forced them to end their interest in Burnley's Michael Keane. Former Chelsea assistant manager Ray Wilkins criticised Mourinho for deciding against re-signing the England international for United.

Meanwhile, Lindelof is not the only player to have his United medical this week. The Independent reports, the Old Trafford club are confident of completing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata's medical.

Mourinho is planning to reunite with the Spanish international at United. The 54-year-old handed him the first team debut when the former was in charge of the Champions League and the La Liga winners.

United and AC Milan were interested in signing Morata in the summer transfer window. The striker's agent confirmed the Serie A outfit's offer was rejected by Real, while also confirming that the Red Devils' proposal is "very, very important".