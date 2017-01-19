Ivanka Trump has dismissed the idea that she will fulfill the first lady's role in the White House, stating that would be "inappropriate".

President-elect Donald Trump's eldest daughter is taking a break from her role at the Trump Organization, relocating her family to Washington D.C. and has announced she will settle her three children in their new home and schools, whereas Trump's wife Melania will not move to the capital immediately.

However, when asked in an appearance on Good Morning America about how she feels when people suggest she will essentially be the first lady, Ivanka responded: "Well, I think it's an inappropriate observation.

"There's one first lady," she added, referring to Melania Trump, "and she'll do remarkable things."

As Trump take up residence in the White House, Melania will instead remain in New York while the couple's son Barron Trump, 10, finishes the school year in his current school, The Hill reported.

The decision for Melania and Barron to remain in New York, albeit temporarily, has prompted security fears for the pair, and concerns over the cost of protecting the soon-to-be first family in a residence that is not the White House.

The lack of Melania's presence in D.C. initially led to speculation Ivanka would take a more active role in affairs usually associated with the first lady, but she made it clear she would not be taking the first lady's role.

Trump will be moving into the White House on Friday following the inauguration, with the Obamas moving out on the morning of 20 January – giving staff just six hours for the turnaround.