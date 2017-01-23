AFC Bournemouth forward Benik Afobe has revealed Jack Wilshere is unaware of his long-term future at Arsenal and that he will make a decision after the end of his season-long loan spell at Dean Court.

The 25-year-old came in search of a regular football under Eddie Howe and has made 17 appearances for the Cherries. He has excelled at Bournemouth and has been a key player in their side so far.

Despite impressing in his ongoing loan spell, Wilshere is yet to hear from Arsenal over extending his contract at the Emirates. Afobe admitted that he has held regular conversation with the Gunners star, who has 18 months left on his current deal at the north London club.

"To be honest, I don't think even he knows what he is going to be doing," Afobe explained, as quoted by the Mirror.

"We have conversations all the time and he just wants to play week in week out and take it month by month and see what happens at the end of the season. The main thing for him is about getting his confidence back and staying injury free."

Wilshere has made more starts in any season since 2013/14 campaign with the south coast club. The DR Congo international admitted that the midfielder is delighted to play regular football at Bournemouth and also went on to hail Howe for bringing such a quality player to the club.

"Since we were young when you start no one forces you, you just play because you enjoy it. To get that enjoyment back is the main thing for every footballer," he said.

"Once you get your confidence again you want to be playing week in week out, you want the games to be coming every two or three days and I think that is how he feels at the moment. He is working hard every day, he is a top professional, and he has brought some life into the squad.

"Not just on the pitch but on the training ground he is quite loud and quite funny and it shows how far Bournemouth have come bringing these sort of player to the club and hopefully we can keep progressing and getting better," he said.