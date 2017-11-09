Jack Wilshere has reiterated his desire to stay at Arsenal despite entering the final eight months of his contract with no sight of an extension being offered just yet.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries in the last few seasons, which have hampered his chances of playing consistently for the Gunners. He spent last season on loan with Bournemouth to gain regular playing time, and had a successful three-quarter of a season before he suffered a fracture which ended his campaign pre-maturely.

Wilshere has been injury-free since the start of the current campaign and has slowly moved himself back into contention for a regular role in the first-team. The midfielder has been utilised regularly in the Europa League and Carabao Cup games, but has featured for just 25 minutes in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old is confident that he will be given a regular playing time by Arsene Wenger this season, and is keen to take his chances and prove that he deserves a new deal. The French coach revealed that the club will decide whether to hand him a new deal in December, but reports have suggested that they are planning to offer him a four-year contract.

"I've got a great relationship with the boss, I've heard him speak in press conferences he's ensured me I will get some playing time," Wilshere said, as quoted by the Sun.

"I want to stay at this club, I've said that many times. I left last year to get some football, I've done that and I'm back now and I'm fit and ready to play.

"The future will take care of itself. All I have got to do is stay fit and play my football," the Englishman explained.

Wilshere, meanwhile, is keen to get back to play for England, something he has not done since their disappointing loss at the hands of Iceland in the European Championships last summer. There were talks about him being recalled for the Three Lions' upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil, but he was omitted from the squad.

Gareth Southgate wants the midfielder to become a regular fixture in Arsenal's Premier League team in order to warrant a call up to the national team, and Wilshere is ready to take up the challenge and fight for his place, which is currently being occupied by Mesut Ozil.

"I'm a proud Englishman and I want to be playing whenever I can. Unfortunately it's down to the manager who didn't select me and said I need more football and that's what I've got to do," Wilshere added.