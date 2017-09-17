Tom Cruise and Jada Pinkett Smith were among the Hollywood top guns mentioned in former Scientologist Leah Remini's tell-all memoir Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology. Two years since the book stirred much controversy, Remini is once again spilling the tea, and this time the actress has outed Jada's involvement with the Church.

"I know Jada's in. I know Jada's in. She's been in Scientology a long time," said Remini, an outspoken critic, who has openly spoken against the faith in her A&E series Scientology and the Aftermath.

Speaking about the Smiths and the famous Scientology Celebrity Centre in Hollywood, The King of Queens actress added, "I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time."

The explosive claims about the Girls Trip star came from Remini in an interview published by the Daily Beast on Saturday (16 September). Pinkett Smith is yet to react to the claims.

According to the report, the "Scientology school" referred to by Remini – in the tony neighbourhood of Calabasas, California – was allegedly funded by the Smiths and employed a number of Scientologists. The leadership academy has since been shut down.

"I had hoped that she had left [Scientology], but this was the tell-tale sign that she was still in," Remini further told the publication, referring to an incident – mentioned in her book – when Cruise had approached her and the Smiths for a game of hide-and-seek at the actor's lavish estate.

Remini also slammed Pinkett Smith for her claims on the odd game during an appearance on Andy Cohen's show.

"She was on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live a few weeks ago promoting her film [Girls Trip], and Andy said to her, 'Have you read Leah Remini's book?' and he was like, 'What was that whole thing about playing tag?' and she said, 'Oh, she lied,'" Remini recalled.

"He goes, 'Isn't that weird, to play tag?' and she goes, 'No, the kids were there.' That was untrue. Bullshit. There were no kids there. I was like, okay, all right, you're gonna do that? More power to ya," added Remini, nodding to the encounter.