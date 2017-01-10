Jamie Foxx reportedly got into a fight with a stranger at a Los Angeles restaurant on Saturday night (7 December).

According to TMZ, the fight took place when a man allegedly approached the table where Foxx and his friends were seated to complain about the noise. The incident occurred at hotspot Catch in West Hollywood, it reported.

"You don't want to mess with me. I'm from New York," a witness allegedly heard the man saying to the 49-year-old actor.

Things turned into massive brawl after one of Foxx's friend allegedly responded, "F**k you I'm from Oakland."

Another eyewitness told the celebrity news website that the man got physical with Foxx and "pulled" the latter onto the table.

Foxx then turned the guy around and put him in a choke hold.

The website has shared a video of the fight, where people can be heard saying, "stop" and "come on, man, calm down" as a man has another in a choke hold from behind. At one point of the brawl, a man can be seen standing on a table or chair.

Foxx and his friends as well as the unidentified man were all told to leave the restaurant.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share his side of the story, adding a little humour in the mix to promote his upcoming movie Sleepless.

"F**k. The word is out, man. I know y'all heard about this s**t and saw some videos. I just want to address what happened on Saturday from my perspective," he says while holding a towel to his eye.

"All I was trying to do was keep my eye on things," he adds, removing the towel to expose one purposefully crossed eye.

"I'm just f*****g with y'all, man. Everybody's good. 2017, we don't want no violence. We don't want to get hurt and we don't want nobody hurt. But if you want to see my whoop some ass, you know what you can do..."

"Come check me. Friday the thirteenth. Sleepless," he says, turning the camera to a poster of the upcoming movie. "Come see your boy kick some ass for real."