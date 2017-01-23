Luxury cars belonging to former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh "are not going anywhere", the top adviser of new Gambian president Adama Barrow has told IBTimes UK. Mai Ahmad Fatty made the comment hours after it was revealed that Jammeh, who went into exile on 21 January, left with some 500 million of Gambian dalasi and luxury cars.

Some vehicles are still parked at the airport in Gambia's capital Banjul, but the airport staff has been instructed not to allow any of Jammeh's belongings to leave.

"People are making a lot of noise about this matter. We are taking appropriate measures to protect the properties of The Gambia," Fatty said. "These cars are still parked at the airport, which is the security custody of Gambian forces, so everything that is there, will remain there.

"I am confirming again that in the last two weeks, Jammeh withdrew about $10m, which amounts to about 500m of Gambian Dalasi," he continued.

Fatty added it is unclear how these funds are being used by Jammeh and further investigations are required.

"It is is a matter we will look into. When the government is in place, we will be in a better position to investigate," he said. "The government public funds cannot be misappropriated."