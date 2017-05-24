A 50-year-old woman has been confirmed as the latest victim of the Manchester terror attack which killed at least 22 people.

Jane Tweddle-Taylor, a receptionist at South Shore Academy school, Blackpool, is believed to have been waiting with a friend while she was picking up her daughter from the Ariana Grande concert when the blast occurred.

Tweddle-Taylor is the 12th person to have been identified as one of those killed in the suicide attack on Monday night (22 May). Others include eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, Polish husband and wife Angelika and Marin Klis and 29-year-old Martyn Hett.

Tributes have poured in following the confirmation of Tweddle-Taylor's death.

Jane Bailey, principal of South Shore Academy, said: "We are devastated at this sad news. Jane was a well-loved member of staff and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this terrible time.

Jane was a truly wonderful friend and colleague to all of us at South Shore Academy. As our receptionist, she was in many ways, the public face of the school and she represented us amazingly in this role. We have received numerous messages of condolences from parents, students, community members and colleagues across Blackpool for which we are very grateful.

"All of them say the same things about our lovely Jane; bubbly, kind, welcoming, funny, generous..... the list goes on. Our thoughts are also with her family at this dreadful time and in particular her three daughters. In our school family and theirs. She is irreplaceable, much loved and will never be forgotten."

Wayne Wareing wrote on Facebook: "We had some laughs when I came in[to] school for Richard. You always seemed to make me walk out laughing when I came in raging. You had a big heart and a loveable character. My thoughts are with everyone that lost someone in Manchester."

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police said they are "confident" they know the identifies of the remaining victims of the terror attack.

In a statement, the force said: "We have made contact with all of the families and our specially trained officers are supporting them.

"Due to the number of victims, forensic post-mortems are likely to take four or five days. After this we will be in a position to formally name the victims with guidance form the coroner."