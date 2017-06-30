Former USA defender Janusz Michallik believes that Manchester United will complete the signing of Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan as he is someone who would seamlessly fit into the United midfield and work brilliantly alongside Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils have been in the market for a midfielder this summer, with Jose Mourinho also linked with a move for Monaco stalwart Fabinho to shore up the centre of the field and allow Pogba to make runs into the opposition box. Nainggolan has scored 11 goals in 35 Serie A appearances for Roma in the recently concluded season. He has more than three years left to run on his contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

Chelsea are also interested in the 29-year-old and reportedly had three bids rejected for the midfielder by Roma. Nainggolan spoke to manager Antonio Conte over a transfer last summer but a deal failed to materialise despite interest from the Blues. However, this time around Michallik believes that United will come trumps in the race for the Belgian and get the deal over the line.

"That's a hit for anybody," Michallik said on ESPN FC when asked about Nainggolan's future, as quoted by the Express, "I can understand why Jose Mourinho's been after him for a long, long time now. I don't know if it's going to happen, it's a funny one.

"He's very much like Vidal, you and I joke that if Jose Mourinho had a chance to get (Arturo) Vidal, Nainggolan and (N'Golo) Kante, that would be the midfield and he would make that midfield happen somehow.

"I think that should be a priority over anything there, I think he would help Paul Pogba tremendously as well. So for me this is a hit and it should happen and I somehow think it will happen."

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have concluded the transfer of Victor Lindelof and are closing in on a deal for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.