Jennifer Lopez's recent post on Instagram was different from her usual selfies and sensuous poses. The pop star shared a throwback picture of her eight-year-old son Maximilian, melting several hearts on the image-sharing site.

The mother-of-two posted an adorable photo of her son on the social media site with simple heart emoticons. Lopez is seen cradling her baby boy in the sweet snap. Comforted in Lopez's arms, little Maximilian seems to be fast asleep.

Maximilian and his twin sister Emme frequently feature on their mother's Instagram profile, whether it is during the music tours or in between her recordings at the studio.

Few days ago, the On The Floor hitmaker shared a candid click of the siblings as they hugged their superstar mother.

"Oooohhh yeaaaahhhh... #coconutsandwich #mybabies #LOVE," Lopez captioned the adorable family picture. The twins even joined Lopez on her Las Vegas tour, and their pop-star mother dutifully shared the moment on Instagram. "They wanted to come support mama on her first show back in Vegas!! the songstress wrote along with the picture.

Clearly, Lopez's fans can't get enough of this adorable family, as each time she shares a new picture of her eight-year-olds, her followers shower her with compliments.

On the recent picture of baby Maximilian, an overjoyed fan wrote, "This is the first time I'm reaching out to a celeb... I just had to say, you have definitely inspired me Jlo and I continue to admire you. What a beautiful pic!"

Lopez shares her twin son and daughter - Max and Emme – with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The music couple was married for almost a decade before they split in 2014. The duo have maintained friendly relations after the split and recently sparked reconciliation rumours when they kissed on-stage during the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.