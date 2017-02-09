Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald looked very excited as they introduced their latest bundle of joy to the world in an adorable video for TLC. The couple welcomed their second son on Monday (6 February), but are yet to decide on a name.

The Seewald couple are already parents to their 15-month-old son whom they named Spurgeon. The name has raised many eyebrows among the Duggar fans but it appears that Ben and Jessa are not bowing down to the criticisms. In the TLC video interview, they have admitted that they are searching a 'unique name' for their second baby boy.

"This baby's probably gonna have a unique name, sort of like Spurgeon's. But we haven't quite settled on a name yet. We've got some pretty good ideas," Ben told the camera. The couple said that they will be announcing the baby's name soon.

"We are so excited to introduce our little baby boy to the world," the 24-year-old Counting On star gushed about the cute addition to the family and hoped that the two brothers will grow as best friends.

"I think it's really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age. I know they're going to be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together, so I'm looking forward to seeing that. I know Ben's probably going to have them out in the backyard playing football in the next couple of years!" she added.

The famous Duggar daughter recalled the emotional moment she gave birth to her second child. "When the baby was finally born and I got to hold him for the first time, I started crying. I think Ben had tears in his eyes. We wanna thank everyone for their love and prayers and support for us during this labor and delivery, and continue to watch on Counting On," Jessa told the camera.

TLC is yet to declare a date for the special episode that will feature the birth of the Seewald family's second son.