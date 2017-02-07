Miley Cyrus' latest Instagram posts are generating a lot of curiosity. Speculation is rife that the singer has adopted Hinduism after she shared a picture of a Hindu prayer being performed at her home.

The Wrecking Ball singer shared an image of a traditional Hindu puja set-up featuring the idols of Goddess Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth) and Lord Ganesha (the god of knowledge and wisdom) and framed photographs of her spiritual gurus with offerings of flowers, fruits and an Indian vegan sweet called a halwa.

A number of her Indian fans seem to be impressed that she followed minute details of the "Lakshmi puja" and included incense sticks, lit lamps, a conch and copper bowl with water for the ceremony, as is the tradition.

The 24-year-old songstress captioned the picture with "#FruitBowl over Super... #offering". In another picture on the image sharing website, Cyrus revealed the decoration of her Malibu home that had been decked with flower petals and an Indian style sitting arrangement on the floor.

The singer has reportedly performed the puja under a professional Indian priest. Indians worship the Hindu goddess of wealth during Diwali, the festival of light.

One of the pictures she posted was also captioned #mysore. That, taken with the puja picture led many of the former Hannah Montana star's fans to believe she was in the Indian city of Mysore and that she had become a Hindu. However, Cyrus has not made any announcement about an India trip.

Her fascination with Indian culture and yoga is well known. The vegan singer is an ardent follower of Ashtanga Yoga and encourages her fans to follow the activity to stay fit.

Yoga is a form of physical, mental, and spiritual practice that dates back to pre-Vedic Indian traditions and has been mentioned in the Rigveda — an ancient Indian collection of Vedic Sanskrit hymns.

Ashtanga Vinyasa has been popularised throughout the world by K Pattabhi Jois and his institute Ashtanga Yoga Research Institute based in Mysore.



Here is how her Indian fans reacted to her traditional worship.