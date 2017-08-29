Her relationship with Dom Lever has been going from strength to strength since leaving the Love Island villa earlier this summer, and Jessica Rose Shears has been lapping up the attention that her new relationship has brought.

And after YouTuber JMX claimed that she and Dom are "going to get married, have a kid, get a house, just so they stay relevant really," in his video exposing Shears as a snake for not crediting him for getting famous, it looks like his predictions could come true.

The 24-year-old television star shared a rather strange snap to her Instagram account of a woman that was not her wearing an all-black outfit while pushing a pram, captioning the shot: "GOALS ❤️ #inspo".

Her latest post drew a mixed reaction from some of her 1.2m followers, with one person writing: "Dropping hints like @jessica_rose_uk @domlever " as another put: "Thinking about children already ".

A third put: "something you need to tell everyone? " as another criticised the star by claiming: "Goals ! having a baby isnt a fashion accessory".

The picture, which sent the baby rumour mill into overdrive, may be another attention-seeking tactic from Shears in a bid to stay famous after her Love Island whirlwind. Just last week, she shocked her fans by going blonde in a very convincing wig as she posed alongside Love Island pal Olivia Attwood, claiming she felt "like Barbie".

It hasn't been all good press for Jessica as she has been plagued with hate comments from her followers who consistently call her a "snake" and leave snake emojis under her pictures after she allegedly betrayed JMX, real name Joel Morris.

He released a scathing diss track about the glamour model whereby he accusing her of stealing money from him, claiming: "She stole 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8k from my bank account, from my bank account (x5)".

He also touched on her numerous promotional ads posted to her social media accounts, rapping that she does "anything on Instagram for more deals".