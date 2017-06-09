WWE star John Cena has said that he has the reputation of "burying younger talent" because he swiftly moves on from one wrestler to the next after they disappoint him with their lack of motivation to be superstars.

The Cenation Leader, while promoting the new season of American Grit in an interview with The Wrap, said he gave them the opportunity to do whatever they wanted to do with him in the ring but they failed to perform at an elite level after a few matches with him.

"So, it's not that I sink their ship, it's that they fail to operate at an elite level. And I'm on to the next person, [to] whom I say, 'Hey man, bring your best punch and I'm gonna punch back' — and they don't take that attitude beyond me," he said as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

The 16-time WWE world champion said this approach helped make the Miz fight – which nobody wanted to see - into one of the best matches at WrestleMania 33.

Cena, who will be returning to SmackDown on 4 July, also talked about how he earned his way to the top of the talent-stacked roster on his own.

"If you look at my existence in WWE, I have never asked anyone and will never ask anyone to pull any punches," Cena explained. "I believe that it's a 'Strong Survive' environment, and accept nothing less. I think people forget my [history] in WWE sometimes and the fact that I truly had to earn every inch. There is this overwhelming perception that I am protected and coddled — that couldn't be father from the truth."