The North is about to witness an epic battle as the White Walkers continue to march ahead in Game of Thrones season 7. While King in the North Jon Snow has emphasized about the threat posed by Night King's forces, it seems he will have to embark on a dangerous mission north of The Wall to prove that the undead exist.

[Warning: spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you wish to stay unaware about Jon's fate]

Game Of Thrones fans were treated to a shocking plot leak last year, when a Reddit user shared season 7 script details.

According to the leaked information, Jon assembles a small force – including Tormund Giantsbane, Beric Dondarrion, The Hound, Thoros of Myr, Ser Jorah, and King Robert's bastard son Gendry – to march to the North of the Wall. Gendry has been absent since season three and was last seen rowing a boat after escaping from the island of Dragonstone.

In the upcoming season, Jon's party apparently captures a wight and brings the undead to Dragonpit to show Cersei, Tyrion, Daenerys that the White Walkers exist. The dangerous task will, the leak says, lead to losses for Snow.

The beloved King of the North and his men will be attacked and surrounded by the Night King on a frozen lake, where ultimately the red priest of the Brotherhood without Banners will be killed. Jon's uncle Benjen will also lose his life while protecting him during the clash. Ultimately Daenerys and her dragons will rescue Jon, but not without losing Viserion to the Night King.

As Game Of Thrones filming is underway, HBO has remained tightlipped about the whole leak. According to popular fan site, Watchers On The Wall, it seems that such a conflict is likely in GOT 7.

Recent on-set images in Iceland confirmed that Kit Harrington has been joined by Joe Dempsie (Gendry) and Paul Kaye (Thoros of Myr), hinting that they might be shooting the anticipated wight scene. Other actors playing roles of Jorah, Tormund and Benjen were also spotted at the location.

If the Game of Thrones season 7 plot turns out as expected, "the Brotherhood will be teaming up with Jon's crew on a dangerous mission involving wights", according to spoilers revealed by WOTW.

Game of Thrones season 7 will premiere in summer 2017 on HBO.