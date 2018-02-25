Jon Venables, one of the killers of two-year-old Jamie Bulger, is hoping to marry his girlfriend when he is released from prison, and his fiancée knows about his past horrific past, according to reports.

Venables, 35, was sentenced to 40 months in jail after admitting possessing more than 1,000 of images of child abuse as well as a so-called paedophile manual.

Venables and Robert Thompson tortured and killed Bulger in 1993 when they were just 10 years old in a case which shook the nation. Venables believed to have proposed to his girlfriend last year

According to the Sun, officials forced Venables to reveal his identity to her when they realised the relationship was serious. Venables and Thompson were given new identifies and released on license in 2001 after serving eight years in a young offenders' institution for murdering Jamie.

A source told the newspaper: "Officials have made this woman fully aware of Venables' horrific crimes yet this hasn't stopped her wanting to be with him.

"You have to question what kind of woman would choose to spend their life with a convicted child killer and paedophile.

"Anyone in their right mind would run a mile when they found out they were dating Venables.

"But she is going about her business in a normal way and intends to marry when he's released from jail."

Venables was previously jailed in 2010 after admitting downloading child pornography. He was jailed again on 7 February after officers recovered 1,170 child abuse images and films from his computer. Some 392 of them were in category A, the worst class of image.

Upon sentencing, Judge Justice Edis told Venables it is "significant" that a number of the images and films featured male toddlers given his past offending.