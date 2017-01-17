Jon Voight is "rooting" for estranged couple Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and their six children and is hoping "things work out" amid their bitter divorce and custody battle. The couple parted ways in September 2016, after being together for almost 12 years.

Voight told US Weekly at the Hallmark party during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in California, "It's a difficult time, and I don't like to talk about it, but of course, I'm thankful for everybody's good wishes and prayers."

"And I hope things work out", the 78-year-old actor added. When asked about the former couple's custody agreement, Voight said he was hopeful about the future of Jolie and Pitt's relationship for the sake of his grandchildren – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The Ray Donovan star told the news outlet, "I'm rooting for them. I don't want this thing to dissolve. I'm rooting for the kids. My heart is with everybody, and my daughter, certainly, and the children."

After much back and forth accusations, Pitt and Jolie recently came to an agreement about keeping all documents pertaining to their divorce and custody confidential and released an official statement confirming that they will act as a "united front".

The statement reads, "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.

"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."