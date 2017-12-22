West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans is now more likely to return Manchester United than join Arsenal or Manchester City, according to reports.

Evans has just 18 months remaining on his current deal at the Hawthorns with no indication he is ready to extend his stay at the club. City, Arsenal and Leicester City all expressed an interest in signing the Northern Ireland international during the summer transfer window, only for all three to fail and meet the Baggies' £30m valuation.

With Alan Pardew since replacing Tony Pulis at the West Brom helm, the club are once again prepared to listen to offers for the centre-half.

"I think you have to be realistic in these situations," Pardew said at a press conference on Thursday. "Jonny is a top player, other clubs were interested in him in the summer. We know that and he knows that, we have to be intelligent and straightforward dealing with it.

"He is under contract for West Brom. He knows he can have those conversations [about a new deal] with us.

"We will give him the best deal we can possibly go to on the financial side and length of contract, but that might not be the whole thing with Jonny."

While a deal for Evans now appears to be possible in the January window, latest reports suggest Man City will turn their attention to Southampton centre-half Virgil van Dijk to bolster their back-line for the second-half of the season.

Arsenal remain linked with the defender but according to The Times, Evans, who left Old Trafford in 2015, would be expected to return if an exit from the Hawthorns beckons.

United's interest in re-signing the defender has only recently emerged with The Mirror reporting Eric Bailly's three-month layoff could now force Jose Mourinho's hand in the transfer market.