Manchester City are expected to table a bid for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who is also being monitored by Everton. The England youth international has been a rare bright spark in a largely dismal season for David Moyes' men, and will have no shortage of suitors in the summer transfer window.

The goalkeeping situation at The Etihad Stadium is something Pep Guardiola needs to rectify at the season's end. Claudio Bravo has been a disaster since signing from Barcelona for £17m (€19.6m), Willy Caballero is not seen as a long-term option between the sticks in Manchester and Joe Hart's time with the club is all but over. Guardiola has identified Pickford as a potential remedy, but ESPN claims a number of clubs are interested in the Sunderland stopper and have sent scouts to run the rule over him in recent months.

Pickford may consider his future at the Stadium of Light if Sunderland succumb to relegation. While Guardiola is interested in the former Preston North End loanee, he may believe a deal is impossible due to the extortionate sums commanded by English talent.

"I would like English players because they know the league and that is much better," the Manchester City boss said. "I am really impressed with how many good English players your country has.

"Tottenham players, the English players are all amazing, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea players as well like [Gary] Cahill. Believe me I would like English players, but it is impossible. It is so expensive."

Everton are another club who boast a wide variety of young English talent and want to add Pickford to their list of burgeoning, homegrown stars. Everton boss Ronald Koeman currently has Joel Robles and Maarten Stekelenburg available to him at Goodison Park but is keen to add to his custodian options. The Toffees are also interested in Leicester City stopper Kasper Schmeichel.

Manchester City may have to battle Everton for Sunderland's Pickford in the summer, but their immediate focus is on a clash with Stoke City on Wednesday evening. Guardiola's side could elevate themselves to a second with a win over the Potters, who have lost five of their last six away matches.