UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal is expecting a title shot against Tyron Woodley if he defeats Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson at UFC 217 in New York.

Masvidal most recently lost to Demian Maia via split decision at UFC 214 back in July but could bounce back with a win over former title challenger Thompson on 4 November.

Should "Gamebred" defeat Wonderboy in Madison Square Garden, he believes he should jump right ahead to a title shot against the current welterweight champion and teammate Woodley.

"For the title, duh," Masvidal said when asked what his next fight will be with a win. "Of course, I won against the guy that went 10 rounds with the champion. That's my idea."

With both competitors being known for their striking game, the welterweight encounter could be a contender for fight of the night. However, Masvidal is wary of Thompson's gameplan.

"As long as he doesn't get on his bike and run, it should be interesting," he added. "I've seen him do that in the past, he gets on that bike, side kicks the air and tries to win a decision and my plan is to stop that, put a hurting on him."

The Cuban-American also commented on his teammate Colby Covington's controversial post-fight remarks about Brazil after his win over Maia on Saturday (28 October).

"Chaos" called Brazil a "dump" and labelled its citizens as "filthy animals" as he refused to apologise for his comments even after the event came to a close, but Masvidal believes it was just entertainment.

"There are several ways to look at it. Did he cross the line? Did he go too far? It's entertainment," he explained. "It's cool for people, as we're walking out, to throw shit - my coach called me before he said any of that, but he said people were shoving him as he was walking through the open workouts."

"How disrespectful is that? They don't take into consideration that we are human beings. Does he really mean that they are filthy animals? No, but it's entertainment also.

"At the same time, if you're being disrespected, if you come to Miami and people are throwing shit at you, spitting at you, shoving your corners. What's going to happen? I think he's all in the right, man, especially if it came from his heart, you can't get mad at him, that's how he feels."