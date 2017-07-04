Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has identified Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra as another possible addition to his defence, according to reports in Spain.

Bartra, a graduate of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, left the Nou Camp last summer, signing a four-year deal with Borussia Dortmund. The versatile Spain international became a regular under Thomas Tuchel last season, but according to AS, United are keen on bringing the player to Old Trafford this summer.

AS note United are "readying a swoop" for the 26-year-old with Mourinho believing he would "perfectly fit" into what he is building at the club.

Bartra's first season in Germany was curtailed in April when he was injured during an attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus ahead of a Champions League quarter-final. The Spaniard underwent surgery to correct a broken wrist and remove shrapnel caused when three explosions hit the bus as it transported the team to the stadium. Bartra returned for the final game of Dortmund's league campaign, playing 90 minutes in a 4-3 win over Werder Bremen.

United have already signed one defender this summer in Sweden international Victor Lindelof, brought to the club from Benfica for a reported fee of £31m. The club were also keen to bring in another defender however having also targeted Michael Keane, an academy graduate who left the club in 2015 to join Burnley.

Keane featured on a list of targets given to United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward but following the signing of Lindelof, the 24-year-old defender instead opted to join Everton, convinced first-team opportunities will be far easier to come by at Goodison Park.

Having missed out on a reunion with Keane, United would appear to be in the market for another defender with doubts over the long-term futures of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo not expected to return to full fitness until December or the start of 2018.

Lindelof remains United's only new addition in any position so far this summer amid wide-ranging reports suggesting Mourinho has grown frustrated with United's inability to close in on their targets this summer.

IBTimes UK understands however the club have made significant progress in their attempts to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, a deal which they hope to finalise in the next 48 hours.