Jose Mourinho has revealed that Manchester United are still waiting for a diagnosis of the injury to Marcos Rojo in the first half of the FA Cup tie against Reading at Old Trafford. The defender lasted only 19 minutes before being replaced by Phil Jones, who has also been in good form of late.

The Red Devils are already without Eric Bailly, following his participation in the African Cup of Nations and will not be in England before the start of February. Mourinho has already ruled out signing a new defender in January, having extensively scouted Benfica defender Victor Lindelof in the transfer window.

They were also reported to have made a bid for Roma defender Kostas Manolas but Mourinho has categorically ruled out signing a defender before the summer. The Portuguese manager added that he would rather wait for the month than splurge on a new recruit, with Chris Smalling and Jones on the sidelines if required.

"I don't know [what the damage is]. We have to wait a little bit. A muscle is a muscle and you're always afraid of it but let's see what is going on. It would be so important for us to keep our central defenders fit for the month of January. But I prefer to wait. Chris Smalling and Phil Jones did a very good job for us," Mourinho told United's official website.

The Red Devils have an important game lined up against Hull City in the semi-finals of the Capital on Cup and Mourinho is set to ring in the changes in a bid to make their job easier in the second leg. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and David de Gea, who were rested for the game against Reading are likely to make a comeback while Marcus Rashford, who scored a brace in the FA Cup tie, may also be in line for a call-up.