Tottenham Hotspur are considering an approach to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Javier Hernandez during the summer transfer window, reports in Germany suggest.

The 29-year-old was allowed to leave Manchester United by their former manager Louis van Gaal in 2015, signing a three-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

According to the German publication Bild, Leverkusen are expected to cash in on a number of key players this summer; a list that includes Hernandez, who has just one year remaining on his current deal with the club.

Hernandez's club form has seen him attract interest from Tottenham with the report also claiming that the north London side are not the only club interested in signing the Mexico international.

Apart from Tottenham, their London rivals West Ham United and French club Lyon are also in the race for his signature. Leverkusen value their star player at around €15m (£13.2m, $17.2m).

Earlier in June, Hernandez's representative Eduardo Hernandez revealed there had been no approach from Lyon for the striker's services. He also stressed that his client's future will be decided after Mexico's Confederations Cup campaign in Russia.

"There's nothing new for the moment. In France, he's perhaps been talked of at Lyon, but there's been no contact," the former United star's agent told Foot Mercato, as quoted by EPSN.

"Chicharito hasn't decided anything yet. He's with the national team [for the Confederations Cup] and that's all."

Mexico were knocked out by Germany in the second semi-final of the 2017 Confederations Cup on Thursday 29 June. The World Cup winners will face Chile in the final, while Juan Carlos Osorio's side will face Portugal in the third place play-off on 2 July.

Mauricio Pochettino has Harry Kane and Vincent Janssen as his two natural options up front at Tottenham. The England international has been a key player for Spurs, while the Netherlands international has struggled since joining them from AZ Alkmaar last summer.

Janssen could be allowed to leave the club and he is already attracting interest from Germany. Another report from Bild via talkSPORT claims Borussia Monchengladbach are set to make a formal £12m bid for the misfiring Tottenham striker. Should they sanction Janssen's sale, Hernandez could fill his position in their squad next season.

Hernandez scored 17 Bundesliga goals in his first season with Leverkusen, 11 goals last term.