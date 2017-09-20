Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is a modern-day version of the legendary Brian Clough, according to the son of the former Derby County and Nottingham Forest manager.

Nigel Clough, whose Burton Albion side faces United at Old Trafford this evening (20 September) in the third round of the Carabao Cup, believes there are too many similarities between his late father and the Portuguese to ignore.

"I think just the way they go about it and the way that they deal with things in such a no-nonsense manner," Clough junior said.

"It's black or it's white and that's it. If a player does the job for him he has him in and if he doesn't that's it. I think they look at things in very similar ways in that department."

Clough senior is widely regarded as one of the greatest football managers in history after winning two European Cups, four League Cups and the old First Division title at Nottingham Forest between 1978 and 1990, as well as a league title with Derby County in 1972.

When Mourinho first arrived in the Premier League to manage Chelsea, Clough senior, who passed away 13 years ago today said the Portuguese and him were very similar and that Mourinho reminded him of his younger self.

The United manager, who won the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season at the club, penned the foreword for "I Believe in Miracles", one of Clough's biographies, when he revealed his admiration for the former Forest manager.

"I think the way he [Mourinho] deals with the press and the media, there are similarities there but he's just no-nonsense and says what he thinks and that's the biggest similarity," continued Clough.

"I have spoken to him but not met him. He did the foreword for the 'I Believe in Miracles' book. So I spoke to him briefly over that - so I'm looking forward to it."

Holders United are the overwhelming favourites going into the fixture but Clough hopes his side can spring a surprise as they did in 2006, when they held United to a draw in the third round of the FA Cup at the Pirelli Stadium.

In Clough's first spell in charge of the club, the Brewers kept the likes of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo at bay as they booked a replay at Old Trafford. The trip up the M6 ended in a 5-0 defeat but earned the then Conference side earned secured a £500,000 payday.

"I think the chairman [Ben Robinson] was in tears," Clough added. "Seriously. He was crying, such was the whole emotion of the day as much as anything. He knew at the time what getting that replay meant for the club going forward."