Avengers: Infinity War is currently filming, and fans are eagerly waiting to see villain Thanos wreck havoc and fight the Earth's mightiest heroes to acquire all six Infinity Stones and make the Infinity Gauntlet work.

Actor Josh Brolin took to social media to share a behind-the-set look that features bringing Thanos, the Mad Titan, to life on the big screen. The post, which was deleted later, featured a photo of himself in a makeup chair with the caption, "Dot day" alongside a hashtag saying, "Thanos", "Avengers" and "I am just an average purple guy looking for love" with an ode to his villain character.

Josh Brolin shared this #AvengersInfinityWar behind-the-scenes photo of his dotted face, which help with the CGI of his character Thanos! pic.twitter.com/xfdgbjN9qj — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) June 3, 2017

The dots on Brolin's face imply that the actor is doing motion-capture footage for Thanos, a CGI character for the Avengers 3 movie. Filming of Avengers: Infinity War is expected to continue throughout 2017.

The plot for the upcoming Infinity Wars movie features the Avengers and their allies continuing to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, as a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos.

The Mad Titan is described as a despot, whose goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment and the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.

The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.

Avengers: Infinity Wars is scheduled to release on 27 April 2018 in the UK and 4 May 2018 in the US.