July is finally here and as the summer season hits its peak, there are some hotly anticipated films scheduled for release in the UK.

Cinema goers can look forward to lots of action, drama, comedy and animation over the next few weeks. To help you decide what you want to see, IBTimes UK has compiled a list of the top movie releases coming to a screen near you.

War For the Planet of the Apes− 11 July

The events in this third instalment of the Planet of the Apes reboot series takes place two years after the last movie. In the midst of a fierce war against humans, Caeser (Andy Serkis) has to grapple with his darker instincts as the apes start losing ground. The final face off between Caeser and his brutal nemesis, Colonel (Woody Harrelson), could decide the fate of their species as well as the Earth's future.

Cars 3−14 July

Ageing champion Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) finds himself being overshadowed by the arrogant and dazzling rookie Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer). As the fellow racers of his generation start calling it a day, McQueen is determined to prove he still has a whole lot of gas left in his tank.

Dunkirk− 21 July

Three years after giving the world Interstellar, Christopher Nolan returns to the director's chair with this World War II drama. The plot centres around the evacuation of over 300,000 Allied soldiers from Dunkirk harbour in 1940 after a massive German invasion. The stellar ensemble cast includes Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh, Fionn Whitehead and Harry Styles in his debut big screen appearance.

Girls Trip− 28 July

A summer movie fest is never complete without at least one out and out chick flick. In Girls Trip a group of friends (played by Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish) travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence festival for the trip of a lifetime.

The Big Sick− 28 July

A heartwarming cross-cultural romance between an aspiring stand-up comedian from a Pakistani-Muslim family and a white-American woman, has been inspired from Kumail Nanjiani's own love life. After cultural differences make it hard to sustain the relationship, Kumail and Emily (Zoe Kazan) eventually break up. But fate brings them together again when Emily suddenly suffers a mysterious illness.