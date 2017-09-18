Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Philippe Coutinho's substitution in the latter stages of Liverpool's draw against Burnley was a precaution after the striker complained of a cramp.

The Brazilian midfielder made his first start of the season after a summer of uncertainty where it was unknown if he will still be a Liverpool player or move to Barcelona, who had made a number of offers to secure his signature.

The Reds did not entertain the Catalan club's offers and ignored the player's desire to move to the Camp Nou and he has since been integrated into the first-team. Coutinho was also sidelined by a back injury during their pre-season tour, which delayed his comeback.

The 25-year-old made his first start against Burnley, but was not at his effective best during his 78 minutes on the pitch. Coutinho was replaced by Dominic Solanke and the midfielder looked to have picked up a knock as he made his way to the bench.

Klopp dismissed concerns regarding the Brazil international's performance, admitting that he is yet to find his rhythm having missed the opening four games and part of pre-season due to the injury. The German coach also revealed that Coutinho's change was unplanned as he was expected to play the full 90 minutes. But the change was made at the behest of the player, who felt it was better to be safe than sorry despite it being just a cramp.

"He needs rhythm. We didn't want to change him, it looked a little bit confused when we brought the subs on because I asked him and it was a thumb up. When they got drinks in a little interruption, he said 'OK, it's only cramp, but maybe better to stop' and we had to change this," Klopp said about Coutinho's substitution, as quoted on Liverpool's official site.