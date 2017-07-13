Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains unconcerned over the club's lack of major signings despite the transfer activity of their rivals.

Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke have been the only signings to arrive at Anfield this summer as the Reds look to build on their 4th place finish from the 2016/17 season.

However, other clubs have been strengthening with more high-profile signings. Arsenal have captured Alexandre Lacazette, Manchester United have signed Romelu Lukaku for £75m and Manchester City have made big money signings of Ederson and Bernardo Silva.

While Liverpool unsuccessfully tried to capture Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, overall it's been a quiet summer window for the club but Klopp remains unworried.

"If any fans think what the other teams are doing and why we're not doing anything I can't help, sorry," Klopp said, as quoted on FourFourTwo. "We cannot buy players because other teams buy players."

"We do our business as good as we can do it and we are completely in it and we are convinced about the way we are going so that's all. Nervous fans? Sorry, I don't have the right message for this. I'm not nervous, maybe that's the right message."

Liverpool have still been backed to sign Van Dijk despite having to formally apologise to Southampton for tapping the player in June and ending their interest.

"Am I allowed to talk about this [signing Van Dijk]? I am not," Klopp revealed when asked about the Dutch defender. "Pretty much everything I could say would be a mistake. You or your colleagues wrote everything about this a few weeks ago."

"I was in Iceland by the way when somebody told me this was in the newspaper. Nothing happened since then, all good so far, so I can't say anything about this."