Liverpool's FA Cup fourth exit to West Bromwich Albion may prompt Jurgen Klopp to demand another signing before the January transfer window closes, according to club favourite Mark Lawrenson.

After becoming the first side to beat Manchester City in the Premier League this season, Liverpool have slumped to consecutive defeats to clubs sat bottom of the top flight. Swansea City clinched a narrow win over Jurgen Klopp's side last Monday (22 January) before the Baggies brought a premature end to their only remaining domestic cup run with a 3-2 win at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool spent a world record fee for a defender to bring Virgil van Dijk to the club at the beginning of the month and are once again flush after Philippe Coutinho's £142m move to Barcelona. But Jurgen Klopp has indicated the club's spending this month is over, warning reporters last Friday [27 January] not to expect any late deals ahead of Wednesday's [31 January] transfer deadline.

The Merseyside club did look into bringing Naby Keita to the club ahead of schedule having already struck a deal to bring the midfielder to the club next summer. RB Leipzig however have so far dismissed those efforts.

But the club's former defender Lawrenson believes Klopp may be tempted to reach out to owners Fenway Sports Group and make one final push for another January addition.

"I know he said that was probably it in terms of transfers, but I just wonder if after the last two results if he is not on the transatlantic phone," Lawrenson told LFC TV, The Liverpool Echo report.

"Saying okay guys, I know we said that but is there a possibility. Someone like Keita, can we play an extra quid, or someone else he has been looking at. Because when that window closes that is it for three and a half months, you can't bring anyone else in."

The Merseyside club struck a deal with RB Leipzig to sign the highly-regarded Keita during last summer's transfer window for a reported fee of £57m, with the midfielder remaining at the German club for the duration of the 2017-18 season.