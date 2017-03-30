Warner Bros has unveiled a new footage from its much-awaited movie, Justice League at CinemaCon, alongside a new concept art for Aquaman, footage for Wonder Woman.

According to reports, the Justice League extended trailer includes two specific scenes, both featuring The Flash. Director Zack Snyder came to the stage with Batman star Ben Affleck, Superman actor Henry Cavill, Aquaman played by Jason Momoa and The Flash actor Ezra Miller, who provided a piggyback ride to Cyborg actor Ray Fisher.

ComicBook has released a full description of the trailer released:

The new footage opens with Alfred saying, "Master Wayne, you've been working as if there's no tomorrow, trying to build this team," as Bruce realises it's time to stop trying to divide them, and that he should bring them together.

Scene cuts to Wayne warehouse, where Bruce is working on a giant vehicle, as Diana aka Wonder Woman entering the scene. Bruces questions as to how she can get through his expensive security and explains that he is building a troop carrier. She says that attack is already here.

Later in the footage, Batman and Barry Allen/The Flash are standing on a roof (out of costume) and they see the Batsignal in the sky, wrote the outlet.

Barry tells Bruce, "Oh awesome. It's the Batsignal! That's your signal," before apologising for speaking too loudly about it. "That means we have to go now. That's so cool." In one scene, Wonder Woman can be seen falling and trying to grab hold of her sword, while The Flash helps her catch it. Still missing from the trailer is the resurrection of Superman, played by Henry Cavil, who too was present at the event.

After the footage, director Snyder said to the crowd, "Justice League is a culmination of a journey that for me has been seven years. I'm a huge fan of these characters and this is a dream come true to bring them all together in this single film."

Justice League opens in theatres on 17 November 2017 in the US.