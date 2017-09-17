Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are reportedly "inseparable" as the rumoured couple was spotted on Friday (15 September) in Calabasas while grabbing a coffee. The duo sparked dating rumours in May this year during a beach date in Cannes, France.

The young model, who previously dated singer Justin Bieber, is smitten with the much older Keeping Up With The Kardashian star. "Since returning to L.A., Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten," a source told People magazine.

Off late, the duo has been spotted together on multiple occasions but they never packed any PDAs in public. They were last seen sitting next to each other at the Kith Sport 2018 fashion show at the New York Fashion Week.

The 19-year-old daughter of musician Lionel Richie is reportedly is happy around her rumoured love. "It's obvious that she looks up to Scott. She constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty. Scott takes care of her, opens the car door and pays for everything," the source added.

Both Disick and Richie sparked dating rumours in May after they spotted getting touchy-feely on a yacht date in the French Riviera. But the model refuted the speculations by claiming that she and Scott are "just homies."

But it appears, their 15-year age gap is not at all an obstacle as they continue to go on casual dates together fuelling romance rumours.

Disick has ended his relationship broke up with Kourtney Kardashian with whom he shares three children. The DJ has previously been speculated of being a sex addict but he later refuted the claims saying that he just has a huge appetite for sexual pleasure. "I just like sex, but I'm not a sex addict. I said that in a humorous, joking fashion on the show and now I'm getting billed as one, and it's not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict," he insisted.