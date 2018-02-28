Justin Theroux has broken his silence on social media after announcing his split from wife Jennifer Aniston, in a rather unusual and adorable way. The Leftovers star took to Instagram to post several photos of adorable pit bull puppies and fans couldn't help gush over the cuteness.

The newly single star, who appears to be in Austin, Texas, captioned the post: "Texas!!! Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive. I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats."

"I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull. Thes two aren't yet ready to go, but when they are go get em...Oh! And hey Houston! You have a Pets Alive no kill shelter there too! @houstonpetsalive. Thank you APA!" the animal activist added.

The 46-year-old concluded the post adding several hashtags. " #pitbull #austin #texas #adoptdontshop #seniordogsrule ...and #selenagomez #Yeahthatsrightselenaididittoyouagainbutifyousawtheseguysyouddowhateveryoucouldtooalsoiknowyourechilllikethat."

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the actor's adorable move in helping the pups.One user wrote, "Awwwwww those babies are sooooo adorable!! Thank you, Justin, for your outreach and help to cats and dogs in shelters!"

"Can't take the cuteness!! Hope this inspires more people to foster and adop," wrote another user. A fan of Theroux called it "'Puppy love" another gushed, "Your the best and I loveeeeee YOU!!!!!!! I have a pitbull from shelter I adopted four years ago she's the best dog ever and I would adopt more pits."

"This makes my heart happy to see a celebrity helping an animal rescue! I wish more would, it's such a great & much needed cause. Thank You for doing your part!" reads another comment.

This comes after Aniston and Theroux surprised the world by announcing they were going their separate ways after less than three years of marriage.

In a joint statement they said, "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."