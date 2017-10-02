Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta has confirmed that the club made an offer for Liverpool's Emre Can in the summer.

The Serie A champions were said to be interested in the German during the summer with manager Massimiliano Allegri allegedly submitting a £22.6m (€24.3m) bid for the midfielder.

Juventus eventually went on to buy France international Blaise Matuidi from Paris Saint-Germain while Can remained at Anfield for at least one more season.

Liverpool have attempted to tie him down to a new contract, however, the Bayern Munich academy graduate has yet to agree terms with his deal expiring next summer.

While Marotta previously hinted at a return move for Can in the January transfer window where he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract, the 60-year-old now says it is unlikely while adding that the club did indeed make an offer for the 23-year-old.

"We don't think we are going to make a big signing in January," Marotta told Premium Sport, as quoted on The Mirror. "Our team is absolutely competitive and we have some very interesting midfielders like Bentancur who has already showed his qualities."

"We have faith in this team and in these lads. As for Emre Can I don't think Liverpool will sell him in January.

"We made an offer for him in the summer but the Reds didn't sell him so I don't think they'll change their mind in the middle of the season."

Can most recently appeared as a substitute as Liverpool were left to rue their misses in their 1-1 draw at Newcastle United as they currently sit in seventh place, seven points behind the Manchester clubs.