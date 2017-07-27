Juventus have rejected several bids for Paulo Dybala, with the Argentine forward seemingly content to remain in Turin despite rumoured interest from Barcelona.

23-year-old Dybala has established himself as one of European football's most talented young marksmen since joining the Bianconeri from Palermo in a £23.4m ($30.5m) deal two summers ago.

Last season, he notched 19 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions as Massimiliano Allegri's side won a record sixth consecutive Serie A title and a third straight Coppa Italia crown in addition to reaching their second Champions League final in three years.

Barcelona are long-term admirers of Dybala, who signed a new five-year contract extension worth a reported £110,000-per-week back in April and has also been linked with the likes of Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea.

Such interest has apparently intensified of late, with the Blaugrana reportedly targeting him as a potential replacement for Neymar as the Brazilian edges closer to a world-record €222m switch to Paris Saint-Germain. Mundo Deportivo claimed last week that Dybala's new deal contains a special clause that gives Barcelona first option to secure his signature for a set fee between €110m and €120m.

Marca suggested on Wednesday (26 July) that the Catalans had already contacted the player's representatives as they begin to prepare for life without one of their fabled 'MSN' attacking triumvirate. However, Juve CEO Giuseppe Marotta claims that the reigning Italian champions have rebuffed approaches from unnamed suitors.

"We've refused plenty of offers for him," he was quoted as saying by the Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA). "When a player is happy to stay at Juventus, then he can stay with us for as long as he wants."

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde remained coy when quizzed on his interest in Dybala over the weekend, saying that "we all like good players, but above all I like mine".

Asked about his situation after playing 45 minutes of Juventus' 3-2 International Champions Cup victory over PSG in Miami on Wednesday night, the player told reporters: "The transfer market? I'm happy here. I'm fine with Juventus and over these days I'll be training as hard as I can to have a great season."