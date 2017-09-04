Juventus star Paulo Dybala is said to have parted ways with his agent Pier Paolo Triulzi following summer speculations linking the forward with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says that the Argentinian international is now represented by his brother Gustavo after having decided to leave the prestigious agent who moved him from Palermo to the Serie A champions in the summer of 2015.

The change has re-sparked the speculations linking Dybala with a move away from the Italian side as his brother is said to be leaving in Barcelona.

Dybala appeared to put an end to those rumours in April after putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal at Juventus until 2022.

However, Catalan publication Mundo Deportivo reported in July that Barcelona still have a first option to sign him for around €120m (£110.4m, $143m) thanks to a special clause insisted by the player when he signed the new deal.

Those speculations re-merged after the Argentinian was identified as one of the potential candidates to replace Neymar at the Nou Camp following the Brazilian's departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

A poll conducted at the time by Mundo Deportivo - a publication mainly read by Barcelona fans - revealed that Dybala was the supporter's No.1 candidate to replace the Brazil ace ahead of Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona officials decided to ignore the preference of the fans to focus instead in the pursuits of Dembele and Liverpool star Phillipe Coutinho.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo later added that Real Madrid also made an enquiry over his availability after identifying the Argentinian as an alternative to new Paris Saint-Germain signing Mbappe.

Dybala finally stated at Juventus but his change of agents has reopened the speculations ahead of a future move away from the Serie A.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid decided against making a Galactico signing in the summer while Barcelona only got Dembele after failing to convince Liverpool to part ways with Coutinho.

In this sense, Spanish TV Station La Sexta is reporting Dybala wanted to join Barcelona but the club turned down out twice the opportunity to sign him for around €120m during recent transfer window.

La Sexta claims that Dybala's brother met with Barcelona officials in August to discuss a potential move to the Nou Camp but the Catalans then decided against his signing as they believed that he was not compatible with Lionel Messi and Coutinho.

The Spanish TV says that there was a new contact in the dying days of the transfer window with Barcelona struggling to convince Liverpool to cash in on with Coutinho. However, the Spaniard surprisingly decided again not to sign Dybala despite being unable to get any alternative to fill the gap left by Neymar.