The Big Bang Theory won big at the 2017's People Choice Awards. The show bagged the favourite network TV comedy awards and its lead star Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on the show, was honoured with the favourite comedic TV actor award.

Actors Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg and Melissa Rauch took to the stage along with several crew members to accept the award. Cuoco said, "Thank you guys so much! It means the world to us that after 10 seasons that you still vote for us. We cannot tell you what that means to the people on this stage."

Rauch, who plays Bernadette, said, "Thank you all so much. We want to thank our crew — each and every member — we love and adore you. And we want to thank Warner Bros. and CBS and to the amazing writers who are all up on this stage."

Mayim, who plays Amy, concluded the speech by saying, "And Jim Parsons couldn't be here but he says, "Hi" and he loves you."

Jim Parsons, who was absent from the awards show, later took to Instagram to thank everyone for the honour, and shared an image of his co-actors receiving the award. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Thank you thank you @peopleschoice and to ALL of you guys for this award! I am sorry I couldn't be there but am watching on TV and see all these beautiful faces... @missmayim@themelissarauch @normancook and Simon Helberg and I see Bill Prady and Peter Chakos and Dave Goetsch and Jim Reynolds.... I miss y'all!!!

"And to everyone, thanks again!!!! Yay!!! Edit: I did not list Johnny and Kunal here because I was calling out the people that were actually in THIS PIC... obviously I adore and miss them both, as well!"

Cuoco also took to Instagram to thank everyone for voting for The Big Bang Theory and shared an image of herself with her co-actors at the awards show. She wrote, "Thank you @peopleschoice and all the voters for once again making @thebigbangtheory__ your favourite comedy!! After 10 seasons it sure feels amazing to still be liked thank you thank you!!!!!!!!"

In a separate post she said, "Proud to call these people my costars and family! Congrats to everyone who makes @thebigbangtheory__ the magical blessing that it is! @therealjimparsons missing you!"