Johnny Depp made his first official appearance following his divorce from Amber Heard at the 2017 People Choice Awards held on Monday (18 January). The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor delivered an emotional speech and thanked fans for standing by him through thick and thin, while accepting the award for favorite movie icon.

In his acceptance speech, Depp seemingly referenced his divorce and said, "I came here for one reason tonight and one reason only – I love you, too, kid, thanks. I came here for you, the people who through whatever good times or bad, you know, have stood by me, trusted me. Thank you."

"You very, very graciously invited me here once again tonight. So I appreciate that very much. You have no idea how much I appreciate it."

The Lone Ranger actor recently settled his divorce battle from ex-wife Heard. She accused Depp of physically and verbally abusing her during their 15-month marriage, and filed for divorce in May 2016.

After much back and forth, the former couple settled their divorce for $7m (£5.7m) on August 16 with Heard vowing to donate the entire amount to the ACLU and Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.

Earlier, Heard opened up about domestic violence in a video for the #GirlGaze Project. The 30-year-old actress said, "I guess there was a lot of shame attached to that, the label of victim. It happens to so many women you know, when it happens in your home behind closed doors with someone you love it's not straightforward. If a stranger did this, as it was pointed out to me, if a stranger did this it would be a no-brainer."

"Speak up, speak up. Raise your voice, your voice is the most powerful thing and we, together, as women standing shoulder to shoulder cannot and will not any longer accept silence," she concluded.